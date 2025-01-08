Swiss Plan 1,600 Extra Trains For Eurovision, Women's EURO 2025 And Other Events

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Railways is planning to operate 1,600 additional trains to to special events in 2025, such as the Women's EURO 2025 and the Eurovision Song Contest, which are both taking place in Switzerland.

January 7, 2025

In total, Swiss Federal Railways are due to provide special trains for over 1,400 events this year. Last year there were much fewer special trains organised (650).

A total of almost 900,000 visitors are expected at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025, the European Women's Football Championship, and the Eurovision Song Contest alone. In addition to the special trains, Federal Railways also plans to deploy 2,000 customer service officials at the events.

The Women's EURO 2025 is due to take place in various locations across the country from July 2-27, 2025. Around 650,000 visitors are expected. The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel from May 13-17, 2025, attracting some 250,000 visitors.

Other major events taking place in Switzerland this year include the Federal Gymnastics Festival

in Lausanne from June 12-22, 2025. Around 70,000 participants and 150,000 visitors will attend. Also, the Austrian Wrestling and Alpine Festival

is being held in Mollis, canton Glarus, from August 29-31, 2025, pulling in 350,000 visitors.

Major ongoing rail construction sites, such as the eight-week total closure between Fribourg and Bern (28 June to 24 August), will pose a challenge, the Federal Railways says.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

