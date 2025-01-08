Presidents Of Ukraine And Switzerland Discuss Future Meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Swiss counterpart, Karin Keller-Sutter, have held talks by phone to prepare a future bilateral meeting, it was announced on Wednesday.
It is important for Ukraine that relations with Switzerland remain meaningful and geared towards achieving peace in the near future, Zelensky explained on his website.
“We appreciate Switzerland's willingness to support us both politically and organisationally,” he declared.
Zelensky did not provide any details on when and where the bilateral meeting with Keller-Sutter would take place. The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting will be held in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos in two weeks' time. It is unclear if Zelensky will attend the meeting of leading politicians, businesspeople and other decision-makers.
