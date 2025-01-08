Red Cross calls for unrestricted access to Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens

(MENAFN) In order to get much-needed relief into the war-torn Palestinian territory, where newborns are freezing to death and hunger is rampant, the Red Cross asked on Wednesday for secure and unrestricted entry to Gaza.



The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that thousands of people in Gaza have up to 30 centimeters of water inside their ruined tents as a result of the devastating effects of heavy rain and flooding on the makeshift shelters.



The terrible weather conditions were “exacerbating the unbearable conditions” in Gaza, it stated, saying that many families were left “clinging on to survival in makeshift camps, without even the most basic necessities, such as blankets.”



The IFRC brought attention to the deaths of eight newborns who were living in tents without any warmth or shelter from the rain and temperature drops, citing the United Nations.



In a statement, IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain remarked that the deaths "underscore the critical severity of the humanitarian crisis there."



