Australia’s youth social media ban garners global praise

(MENAFN) Australian premier Anthony Albanese announced Wednesday that Canberra’s decision to prohibit social media access for individuals under 16 has received widespread approval from world leaders.



During a televised interview, Albanese defended the legislation, emphasizing its focus on protecting young Australians and their families. “What we're doing is safeguarding the rights of young Australians and supporting Australian families,” he stated, according to a transcript from his office. “Our decisive action is being observed globally, with leaders I’ve spoken to expressing their approval of Australia’s stance.”



Last November, Australia became the first nation to enact such a measure, passing the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024. Set to take effect later this year, the law will prevent children under 16 from using platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Reddit, and X.



Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized efforts to impose stricter regulations on US tech companies. On Tuesday, Zuckerberg announced plans to collaborate with US President-elect Donald Trump to counter international moves targeting American firms.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109067678