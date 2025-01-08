Mobility-As-A-Service To Mobility-As-A-Feature Evolution Research Report 2024: Another Overhyped Buzzword Or A Driver Of True Value?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Evolution from Mobility-as-a-Service to Mobility-as-a-Feature" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While MaaF solutions hold great promise, for them to truly flourish on a larger scale, several interconnected elements must align - regulations, contractual frameworks, technology, partnerships, consumer acceptance, and support from the public sector, among others.

Mobility-as-a-Feature (MaaF) is a concept introduced by David A. Hensher and Sampo Hietanen, and involves seamlessly embedding mobility services into existing platforms, such as insurance or hotel booking apps. This approach aims to make transportation an effortless part of our daily routines, seamlessly blending with activities such as commuting and shopping. While MaaF is still in its very early nascent stage, glimpses of its potential in various applications are starting to shine.



Electric mobility hubs are being integrated into upcoming real estate projects in Australia through Ohmie GO Envoy - Electric Car Share.

Lidl stores across Ireland now have 100 GoCar Ireland for sharing and more than 6,000 people have already used this service in 2023.

Munich-based start-up RideBee and SSV Jahn Regensburg launched a carpooling option - a free public transport ticket integrated into the admission ticket, free shuttle service from the main train station to the stadium, and free eBike sharing offer on match days.

Lage Weide business park in Utrecht offers free access to eBikes from TIER Mobility, and partnered with Gaiyo, having one key for all mobility and providing 18 mobility hubs for employees. The State of Mississippi has allocated up to $1 million annually to Uber Health, the state aims to reduce missed appointments and improve healthcare accessibility for its residents.

rowth Opportunity Universe



Build a Partnership Ecosystem

Autonomous Technologies Advanced Analytics and Personalization

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem

MaaS and MaaF - Scope of Analysis

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobility-as-a-Feature (MaaF) Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Shared Mobility - Business Model Definitions

Differences Between MaaS and MaaF

Roadmap for MaaS Evolution

What has Happened to MaaS?

Private Cars in the Multi-modal MaaF Mix

Possible Revenue Models for MaaF MaaF - Overview of Future Applications

Ecosystem



MaaF - Potential Applications

Super Apps - A Natural Progression to MaaF Solutions

Super Apps - Case Study

Super Apps - Modal Integrations

Potential of MaaF in Retail and Shopping Centers

Case Study - Retail and Shopping Centers

Retail and Shopping Centers - Modal Integrations

Potential of MaaF in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry

Case Study - Hospitality and Tourism Industry

Hospitality and Tourism Industry - Modal Integrations

Potential of MaaF in the Real Estate Industry

Case Study - Real Estate Industry

Real Estate Industry - Modal Integrations

Potential of MaaF in Business Parks

Case Study - Business Parks

Business Parks - Modal Integrations

Potential of MaaF in Educational Institutions

Case Study - Educational Institutions

Educational Institutions - Modal Integrations

Potential of MaaF in the Airport Industry

Case Study - Airport Industry

Airport Industry - Modal Integrations

Potential of MaaF in the Healthcare Industry

Case Study - Healthcare Industry

Healthcare Industry - Modal Integrations

Potential of MaaF in the Mapping Industry

Case Study - Mapping Industry

Mapping Industry - Modal Integrations MaaF - Other Future Applications

Best Practices



Quotes from Industry Experts

Recommendations for the Implementation of MaaF Hyper-connected City Beyond 2050

Next Steps & Appendix



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps

