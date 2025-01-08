71-Year-Old Man Killed In Kherson Region By Shelling Of Naddnipryanske Village
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 71-year-old man was killed in the Kherson community as a result of the shelling of the village of Naddnipryanske.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson CMA .
“The occupiers killed a man in Naddnipryanske,” the statement said.
As noted, at about 10.40 a.m., a 71-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of shelling by Russian terrorists.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the village of Naddnipryanske in the Kherson community with a drone, and a 57-year-old man was wounded.
