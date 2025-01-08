عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
71-Year-Old Man Killed In Kherson Region By Shelling Of Naddnipryanske Village

71-Year-Old Man Killed In Kherson Region By Shelling Of Naddnipryanske Village


1/8/2025 6:11:57 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 71-year-old man was killed in the Kherson community as a result of the shelling of the village of Naddnipryanske.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson CMA .

“The occupiers killed a man in Naddnipryanske,” the statement said.

As noted, at about 10.40 a.m., a 71-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of shelling by Russian terrorists.

Read also: Shelling in Kherson region: 2 civilians killed, 4 wounded in one day

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the village of Naddnipryanske in the Kherson community with a drone, and a 57-year-old man was wounded.

MENAFN08012025000193011044ID1109067543


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search