71-Year-Old Man Killed In Kherson Region By Shelling Of Naddnipryanske Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 71-year-old man was killed in the Kherson community as a result of the shelling of the village of Naddnipryanske.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson CMA .

“The occupiers killed a man in Naddnipryanske,” the statement said.

As noted, at about 10.40 a.m., a 71-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of shelling by Russian terrorists.

Shelling inregion: 2 civilians killed, 4 wounded in one day

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian attacked the village of Naddnipryanske in the Kherson community with a drone, and a 57-year-old man was wounded.