Objectways Technologies Expands Footprint In South India With New Coimbatore Branch

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, 01-01-2025: Objectways Technologies, a pioneering social impact sourcing company, proudly announces the launch of its new branch in Coimbatore, South India. This strategic expansion strengthens the company's commitment to empowering local talent and driving business growth through innovative data labeling services and machine solutions.



Company Background



Founded in Karur, Objectways Technologies has established itself as a global leader in data labeling and Generative AI. With a strong presence in rural South India, the company has successfully improved business outcomes for international clients while providing career development opportunities to individuals with limited employment prospects.



New Branch Details



The Coimbatore branch will serve as a hub for data labeling, machine learning and AI innovation, creating:



- 500+ jobs in the first year

- State-of-the-art infrastructure for employees

- Enhanced services for global clients



Impact Sourcing Commitment



Objectways Technologies reaffirms its pledge to hire 1000+ workers via impact sourcing in 2023, focusing on rural and underserved communities. This initiative promotes inclusive growth, economic development and social mobility.



Management Quotes



"Expanding into Coimbatore underscores our dedication to empowering local talent and driving business excellence." – Mr. Ravishankar CEO, Objectways Technologies.



Benefits

- Job creation and economic growth

- Enhanced data labeling and AI services

- Increased global competitiveness

- Social impact through inclusive hiring practices



About Objectways Technologies



Objectways Technologies is a social impact sourcing company leveraging data labeling, machine learning and AI to drive business growth. With global clients and operations in Arizona, USA and Karur India, the company champions inclusive hiring practices and sustainable development.



Contact:

Mr. Ravishankar

+91-9597970201

...







Company :-Objectways Technologies

User :- Inba Thiru

Email :...

Phone :-4809108162

Mobile:- 08006191584

Url :-