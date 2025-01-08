Objectways Technologies Expands Footprint In South India With New Coimbatore Branch
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India, 01-01-2025: Objectways Technologies, a pioneering social impact sourcing company, proudly announces the launch of its new branch in Coimbatore, South India. This strategic expansion strengthens the company's commitment to empowering local talent and driving business growth through innovative data labeling services and machine learning solutions.
Company Background
Founded in Karur, Objectways Technologies has established itself as a global leader in data labeling and Generative AI. With a strong presence in rural South India, the company has successfully improved business outcomes for international clients while providing career development opportunities to individuals with limited employment prospects.
New Branch Details
The Coimbatore branch will serve as a hub for data labeling, machine learning and AI innovation, creating:
- 500+ jobs in the first year
- State-of-the-art infrastructure for employees
- Enhanced services for global clients
Impact Sourcing Commitment
Objectways Technologies reaffirms its pledge to hire 1000+ workers via impact sourcing in 2023, focusing on rural and underserved communities. This initiative promotes inclusive growth, economic development and social mobility.
Management Quotes
"Expanding into Coimbatore underscores our dedication to empowering local talent and driving business excellence." – Mr. Ravishankar CEO, Objectways Technologies.
Benefits
- Job creation and economic growth
- Enhanced data labeling and AI services
- Increased global competitiveness
- Social impact through inclusive hiring practices
About Objectways Technologies
Objectways Technologies is a social impact sourcing company leveraging data labeling, machine learning and AI to drive business growth. With global clients and operations in Arizona, USA and Karur India, the company champions inclusive hiring practices and sustainable development.
