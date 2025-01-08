Ukrainian MFA On Fifth Anniversary Of UIA PS752 Tragedy: Impunity Encourages Iran's Continued Violations Of International Law

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Coordination and Response Group for the of flight PS752 will take further steps in the coming months to hold Iran accountable through the International Civil Organization (ICAO).

This was stated by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , as reported by Ukrinform.

It was emphasized that five years ago, on this day, the Islamic Republic of Iran killed 176 people aboard Ukraine International (UIA) flight PS752 in Iranian airspace. Iran blatantly violated numerous norms of international law: it used weapons against a civilian aircraft in flight, failed to take all necessary measures to prevent the tragedy, and did not ensure a transparent and objective investigation or proper prosecution of those responsible.

The Ukrainian MFA expressed condolences to all relatives and friends of the victims on board PS752 and assured that it would continue its efforts to achieve justice and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Ministry recalled that a year ago, the International Coordination and Response Group, comprising Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, initiated proceedings in the ICAO Council against Iran for violations of the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.

"This proceeding is ongoing, and the next steps by the Coordination Group to hold Iran accountable in the ICAO Council will be taken in the coming months," the statement stressed.

In October 2024, the Coordination Group also submitted a Memorandum as part of the case on the downing of PS752 to the International Court of Justice. Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom supported this key document with indisputable evidence of Iran's violations of the 1971 Montreal Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Civil Aviation.

The Ministry emphasized that Iran continues to confirm its status as a perpetrator, providing military and political support to Russia in its armed aggression against Ukraine. The deepening cooperation between the regimes in Moscow and Tehran poses a direct threat to Europe and the Middle East.

"Impunity for past crimes encourages Iran and Russia to commit new and ongoing violations of international law. Achieving justice is therefore of utmost importance," the Ukrainian MFA noted.

Ukraine, three other countries appeal to ICAO over passenger jet downing by Iran

Finally, Kyiv called on the international community to unite efforts for the sake of global peace and security, including the safety of international civil aviation, to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

As reported, on January 8, 2020, UIA flight PS752, en route from Tehran to Kyiv, was shot down in Iranian airspace by an anti-aircraft missile system. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, and the United Kingdom. Among the victims were 11 Ukrainians (nine crew members and two passengers).

After several days of denial, Iranian authorities admitted that the Ukrainian plane was mistakenly shot down by an air defense system.

On December 29, 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star to the crew members of PS752.