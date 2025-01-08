General Staff Confirms Strike On Oil Depot In Russia's Engels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an oil storage facility, "Kombinat Kristal," located in Engels, Saratov region, Russia, in the early hours of Wednesday, January

This was confirmed by the General Staff of the of Ukraine in a post , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the General Staff, numerous explosions were recorded near the target, and a large-scale fire broke out. Local authorities confirmed that the strike hit an "industrial facility."

Efforts to gather further details on the combat operation's outcomes are ongoing.

The strike was carried out by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other branches of the Defense Forces.

It was emphasized that this particular oil depot supplied fuel to the "Engels-2" military airfield, home to the enemy's strategic aviation.

"Destroying the oil depot creates significant logistical problems for the Russian occupiers' strategic aviation and greatly reduces their ability to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure," the General Staff stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, media outlets spread news that following a drone attack early on January 8, an oil storage facility at the Engels airbase in Russia was ablaze.