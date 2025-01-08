Major Drug Racket Busted In Srinagar, Two Arrested Along With 8 Kg Of Heroin: Police

In a statement, the police said that a police team of Police Post Qamarwari, during a routine checkpoint at Barthana Crossing, intercepted a vehicle (Tata Sumo, bearing registration No. JK05D-1837) with two individuals on board. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 6 kilograms of heroin concealed beneath the driver's seat.

Moreover, during personal search, 2 kilograms of the narcotic substance were recovered from the suspects, with each concealing 1 kilogram of the narcotic substance in polythene bags.

The spokesman further stated that the arrested individuals have been identified as Anas Ajaz Awan, son of Ajaz Ahmad Awan, resident of Dildar Tangdar, Kupwara and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Channipora, Tangdar, Kupwara

The narcotics and the vehicle used in the commission of crime have been seized as evidence.

Case vide FIR No. 03/2025 under sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Parimpora, and further investigation is going on.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan as part of cross-border drug trafficking network.

J&K Police is actively pursuing both backward and forward linkages to dismantle this syndicate and identify all individuals involved in this illicit trade, he said.

J&K Police remains resolute in its mission to eradicate drug trafficking and ensure the safety of the community.

We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and pledge to bring all those involved in such criminal activities to justice with the full force of the law.

We urge the general public to support our efforts in creating a drug-free society. Citizens are encouraged to share any information related to drug trafficking or suspicious activities with the nearest police station or by dialing 112.

Together, we can safeguard our society from the menace of drugs, reads the statement.(GNS)

