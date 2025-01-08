Cathay Pacific, Yat Tung Heen Collaborate To Offer Passengers Taste Of Home Onboard

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka:​ Cathay Pacific announces its partnership with Eaton HK's Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Yat Tung Heen to elevate the inflight dining experience for its Premium and Economy Class passengers.

The collaboration builds upon the airline's partnerships with premium Hong Kong restaurants that share its commitment to providing customers with dining experiences of the finest quality.

The new exclusively crafted inflight menu brings together a selection of exquisite local dishes for customers travelling in Premium Economy and Economy Classes on selected flights departing from Hong Kong starting January 2025, debuting with all long-haul and selected regional destinations, such as the Chinese Mainland, Japan, and Thailand.

Premium Economy customers' culinary journey with Cathay Pacific begins with the smoked duck breast with pickled mustard greens and galangal as an appetizer.







Braised beef brisket and tendon (left), crispy halibut with supreme soy sauce (middle), and stir-fried seafood and jade melon (right)

Up next, customers can choose from a delightful array of main courses. The braised beef brisket and tendon with chu hou sauce, choy sum, and steamed jasmine rice is comfort food at its finest.

The stir-fried seafood and jade melon with XO sauce, egg fried rice tantalizes the taste buds. Equally delectable is the crispy halibut with supreme soy sauce, braised bamboo pith with baby choy sum, egg fried rice.

For appetizers, Economy Class customers can look forward to the marinated cherry tomatoes with preserved plum. Customers can savor a wide selection of enticing main courses. Luscious yet comforting is the baked chicken with aromatic ginger and aged mandarin peel, kai lan and egg fried rice.

Meanwhile, the sweet and sour pork with fresh pineapple, mixed vegetables and steamed jasmine rice is sure to evoke fond memories of hearty Cantonese goodness. For a more indulgent option, customers can enjoy the braised duck and taro with pickled plum sauce, garlic broccoli and cauliflower, steamed jasmine rice.

T