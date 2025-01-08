(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Corinthians youth team clinched their place in the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Cup, known as Copinha. They defeated Rio Branco 3-0 on Tuesday at the Bruno José Daniel in Santo André.



The match drew attention from the club's senior leadership, including first-team coach Ramón Díaz, president Augusto Melo, and football executive Fabinho Soldado.



Luiz Fernando opened the scoring for Corinthians in the 11th minute. He capitalized on a rebound after Rio Branco's goalkeeper parried Gui Negão's header. The young striker slotted home with his left foot, giving Corinthians an early lead.



The Alvinegro side dominated the first half but struggled to extend their advantage. Individual errors in the final third hampered their efforts to increase the scoreline. Meanwhile, their defense faced some challenging moments.







Corinthians came out strong after the break. Five minutes into the second half, Caipira made a powerful run down the right flank. He delivered a precise cross to Denner, who struck a first-time left-footed shot into the net, doubling Corinthians' lead.



In the 29th minute, Dieguinho sealed the victory for Corinthian . He pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area and unleashed a stunning first-time shot, making it 3-0.

Corinthians Secures Spot in Copinha's Second Phase with 3-0 Victory

This win propels Corinthians to the top of Group 27 with six points. Santo André also has six points but trails on goal difference. Rio Branco and Porto Velho are now eliminated from the competition.



Corinthians will face Santo André in their final group match on Friday at 5 PM local time. A draw would be sufficient for Corinthians to advance as group winners due to their superior goal difference.



The Copinha serves as a crucial platform for young talents to showcase their skills. It often catches the eye of senior team coaches and executives, as evidenced by the presence of Ramón Díaz at this match. This tournament continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of Brazilian football.

