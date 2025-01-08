Israeli military strikes kill 22 Palestinians in Gaza as efforts for ceasefire intensify

(MENAFN) As the US increased efforts to resolve stumbling blocks between Israel and Hamas in order to establish a ceasefire to end the war, Palestinian doctors reported that Israeli military across Gaza killed at least 22 Palestinians on Wednesday.



According to medical officials, one of the attacks killed at least ten people in a multi-story house in Gaza City's Radwan area on Wednesday, while another killed five in the Zeitoun region nearby.



Three more individuals were murdered by an Israeli bombardment in the central Gaza city of Deir Al-Balah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are seeking refuge.



Four individuals were killed by an Israeli bombing in Jabalia, where the army has been conducting operations for over three weeks, according to medical personnel.



At least 24 Palestinians were killed by Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to medical officials. Two airstrikes struck tent encampments near Mawasi, west of the southern city of Khan Younis, killing 18 individuals. Several women and children were among the deceased.



