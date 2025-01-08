The Second Installment Featuring Godzilla, TOKYO Godzillas, To Premiere Starting Saturday, November 30!

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- In an effort to revitalize nighttime tourism, the Tokyo Metropolitan has been showcasing projection mapping art year-round at one of its iconic landmarks, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building No. 1. Using light and sound, this initiative has transformed the building into a dynamic canvas for artistic expression. Since its inception, approximately 430,000 visitors* have enjoyed this spectacular display.

Following the success of the first installment featuring "Godzilla," which premiered this spring, the second chapter, TOKYO GODZILLAs, debuted on Saturday, November 30. On its opening night, the original Godzilla appeared in Citizen's Plaza to mark the occasion with a countdown to the first screening. The event drew large crowds, including domestic and international tourists as well as enthusiastic Godzilla fans, generating significant excitement befitting such a beloved cultural icon.

The projection mapping show, titled TOKYO Night & Light, first launched in February this year and has already attracted approximately 430,000 visitors*. It is rapidly becoming a must-see attraction in Tokyo's tourism landscape. With its exceptional artistic quality, cutting-edge technology, and world-class content, TOKYO Night & Light has established itself as a vibrant new destination in Tokyo's nighttime tourism scene. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the city in an entirely new light.

*as of November 30, 2024

About TOKYO GODZILLAs



Screening Start Date: Saturday, November 30 Showtimes: 5:30 PM / 6:30 PM / 7:30 PM / 8:30 PM / 9:30 PM

*For the time being, the show will be screened during the hours mentioned above. Please visit our website for the detailed schedule.



Synopsis

Experience the 70-year evolution of the King of Monsters, Godzilla. From the original Godzilla to Godzilla-1.0, the legendary monsters wreak havoc on the streets of Tokyo. Their awe-inspiring forms are projected onto a massive screen at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, captivating audiences with timeless intensity. Don't miss the grand finale, where Godzillas from different eras assemble in a breathtaking spectacle!

Highlight

Celebrating 70 Years of Godzilla with Iconic Appearances

Marking the 70th anniversary of Godzilla's birth, this production features a roster of legendary forms:



The original "Godzilla" (1954), cherished as the first of its kind

"Burning Godzilla" (1995) from Godzilla vs. Destoroyah

The massively popular Shin Godzilla (2016) The latest Godzilla-1.0 (2023), which has captured global attention

A total of seven Godzillas take the stage, showcasing the creature's extraordinary 70-year history.

A Fusion of Practical Effects and Cutting-Edge CGI

The production blends traditional special effects with modern CGI. The first half follows the previous work's approach, using Godzilla suits combined with CGI, while the second half features fully CGI-generated scenes of Godzilla rampaging through Tokyo. This fusion of realism and technological advancement delivers an unforgettable visual masterpiece.

A Revolutionary Collaboration with Shirogumi

Directed by Nakagawa, who helmed the previous installment, this project also features Shirogumi, known for their work on Shin Godzilla and Godzilla-1.0. Together, they have crafted an unparalleled cinematic experience, showcasing the power and terror of Godzilla in stunning detail. Prepare to be awestruck by this groundbreaking depiction of the King of Monsters.

Connection Between Godzilla and Shinjuku

Celebrating its 70th anniversary last year, Godzilla -1.0 became a global hit, cementing Godzilla's status as one of Japan's most iconic international phenomena. Shinjuku and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building are significant landmarks in Godzilla's storied history.

In The Return of Godzilla (1984), the Shinjuku area set the stage for a fierce showdown as the Super X aircraft engaged Godzilla in battle. Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991) also featured the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in a memorable scene. In 2015, a 12-meter-tall Godzilla head was installed in Shinjuku's Kabukicho district, and Godzilla was officially appointed as Shinjuku's tourism ambassador.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM certification

Largest architectural projection-mapped display (permanent)

13,904.956 m2

