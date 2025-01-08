Jiangsu Rolls Out New Tourism Policies To Improve Travel Experience For International Visitors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NANJING, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With global on the rise and #ChinaTravel becoming a trending topic, Jiangsu, a province in eastern China that features both picturesque views and rich cultural heritage, has introduced a series of new tourism policies designed to make easier and more enjoyable for global travelers.

Why Jiangsu Needs the New Tourism Policies

Tourism in Jiangsu has been experiencing a surge in the past year, driven by not only domestic travelers but also visitors from all over the world. From January to November 2024, Jiangsu welcomed 2.35 million international visitors, marking an impressive 81.6% increase compared to 2023.

Yet with rising popularity comes rising expectations. Based on in-depth research and feedback from overseas tourists, Jiangsu pinpoints key roadblocks they face and launched a set of innovative policies that guarantee a smooth, enjoyable experience for every international visitor.

What Makes Jiangsu's New Tourism Policies Game-Changing

Bringing Jiangsu Closer to the World

With the improved 240-hour visa-free transit policy, travelers from 54 countries can explore the wonders of Jiangsu for 10 days without a visa. In the meantime, the international flight network between Jiangsu and major cities around the world is now expanded and running smoothly.

On the other hand, customized travel experiences and multilingual services are more accessible than ever. From immersive cultural experiences to relaxing nature tours, the number of themed travel routes across Jiangsu on OTAs is boosted, catering to a wider range of travel preferences. Travel agencies are also getting extra support in organizing international travel groups to Jiangsu.

Easier Payments, Registrations & Tax Refunds

"It's even more convenient than back home." This is one of the most common thoughts from international visitors to Jiangsu, and it's not hard to see why. Payments have been made easier with an expanded acceptance of bank cards, mobile payment options, and foreign currencies at major tourist sites, airports, and train stations. Reservation and registration processes have been simplified as well, with passports, residence permits, and other ID documents now widely accepted, ensuring quick and easy access to attractions and hotels. Meanwhile, the improved tax refund system means visitors can shop until the last moment and quickly receive their tax refunds.

From Policies to Practice

Jiangsu doesn't just stop at bringing out groundbreaking policies. Through active collaboration, Jiangsu makes sure that the latest supportive measures are integrated into the new policies, maximizing their effectiveness in addressing real-life barriers that overseas tourists face and optimizing overall travel experiences.

Moreover, @VisitJiangsu will continue to play a crucial role in raising public awareness of these tourism policies. From the upcoming Chinese New Year to the Expo Osaka 2025, insights into the latest tourism policies will be incorporated into the cultural activities. The Jiangsu Tourism Information Center has recently been launched - both online and on-site at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, providing real-time assistance and up-to-date information to global visitors.

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

