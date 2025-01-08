Jordan Extends Condolences To China Following Devastating Earthquake

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs has expressed its deepest condolences to the and people of the People's Republic of China following a destructive earthquake that struck southwestern China yesterday, resulting in casualties and injuries.The Ministry's Official Spokesperson, Sufian Al-Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and people of China during this difficult time.He conveyed sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.