Jordan Extends Condolences To China Following Devastating Earthquake
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs has expressed its deepest condolences to the government
and people of the People's Republic of China following a destructive earthquake that struck southwestern China yesterday, resulting in casualties and injuries.
The Ministry's Official Spokesperson, Sufian Al-Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with the government and people of China during this difficult time.
He conveyed sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.
