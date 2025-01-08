Lower House Continues Budget Deliberations As Mps Present Economic Concerns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 8 (Petra) -- The Lower House of Parliament resumed its examination of the 2025 state budget during Wednesday's session, chaired by House Speaker Ahmad Safadi, with Prime Jafar Hassan and cabinet members in attendance.In their addresses to the chamber, parliamentarians highlighted fundamental economic challenges facing the nation.MP Salem Abu Doleh opened the discussions by emphasizing the urgent need for expenditure controls and priority realignment, noting pressing concerns about poverty levels.MP Mohammad Al-Raoud drew attention to the budget's structural composition, expressing particular concern about its reliance on tax revenue and the trajectory of public debt servicing.He called for a comprehensive review of independent public agencies and advocated for expanded healthcare and education funding.The fiscal outlook received careful scrutiny from MP Raed Al-Qatamin, who projected a $14 billion deficit over the coming four years.He emphasized the necessity of fiscal and administrative reforms while also addressing national security considerations.MP Ibrahim Al-Sarayreh focused on strategic sectors, calling for increased attention to education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.He stressed the importance of streamlining investment procedures to enhance economic growth prospects.The parliamentary discussions reflected sustained attention to fiscal discipline, economic reform, and social protection measures.The session, which saw partial chairmanship by Second Deputy Speaker Ahmad Al-Humesat, continues as additional members prepare to present their analysis of the budget proposal.