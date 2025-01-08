Georgian premier dismisses Macron's claims of Russian interference

(MENAFN) Georgian premier Irakli Kobakhidze has strongly rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's allegations that Russia interfered in Georgia’s recent elections, calling them “false.”



On Monday, stated that “Russia has escalated its aggression and altered the nature of its hostility toward Europe and other regions” by, among other actions, “destabilizing electoral processes and tampering with ballots” during Georgia’s October election. However, he did not offer any proof to support these claims.



When asked about Macron’s comments by reporters on Tuesday, Kobakhidze responded, saying, “I do not engage with falsehoods. I am addressing the real issue that concerns everyone today—the destruction of Ukraine.”



“The French president should pay closer attention to what’s happening in Ukraine, which has been sacrificed in an effort to obliterate it,” the prime minister added.



In the parliamentary election held on October 26, the ruling Georgian Dream party secured 53.93 percent of the vote and won 89 out of 150 seats in the country’s legislature.

