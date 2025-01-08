Lebanon to hold presidential election session after over two years of vacancy amid Israeli withdrawal

(MENAFN) Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri said on Tuesday that the parliamentary session to pick a president—a post that has been unfilled for two years, two months, and one week—will take place on Thursday.



Following the pullout of Israeli forces that had been stationed in the western sector of southern Lebanon since last October, Berri's announcement came as the Lebanese was still deployed in that area.



Additionally, it was the second day that US envoy Amos Hochstein was in Beirut, saying that “Israeli forces will withdraw from Lebanon within 60 days,” noting, in line with a political observer, “an international desire to defuse the tensions of war feared by the Lebanese between the Israeli army and Hezbollah after the 60-day deadline.”



The US Embassy in Lebanon declared on Tuesday that “US Major General Jasper Jeffers, the Chairman of the Cessation of Hostilities Implementation Mechanism, was joined by French Brigadier General Guillaume Ponchin on a visit to the Lebanese Armed Forces headquarters in southwest Lebanon this morning. The headquarters is five kilometers northeast of Naqoura, a town under the control of the Lebanese Armed Forces after the first phase of withdrawal by Israeli forces on January 6th.”



