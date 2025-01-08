Amazon employees resume office work, reshaping Seattle's traffic

(MENAFN) Monday marked the first day back at the office for 50,000 employees in Seattle, marking a significant shift as many workers had previously turned to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of so many workers to the office is expected to have a notable impact on traffic in the city. In addition to the Seattle workforce, nearby Bellevue is also preparing to welcome back 12,000 Amazon employees to their offices, according to FOX 13.



This return-to-work mandate was announced by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy last September, who linked the move to the company's desire to improve its ability to innovate, collaborate, and stay connected with its culture.



The tech giant had already transitioned to a three-day-a-week in-office policy in May 2024, but the new mandate now requires employees to work five days a week in person.



Following the announcement of the full-time office policy, more than 500 Amazon employees sent a letter to Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), urging a reversal of the mandate. They challenged Garman’s assertion that the policy had "broad support" among staff.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109066906