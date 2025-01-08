(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January

7, a total of 176 combat clashes occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and the Russian on the frontline, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors of the front.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on .

The Russian forces launched 45 on the Ukrainian positions and populated areas, dropped 93 guided aerial bombs, and used 2,021 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The enemy also conducted approximately 5,000 artillery strikes, including 139 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian aviation targeted areas near the settlements of Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Dyliivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Petrivka, Pokrovsk, Stepove, Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region.

The missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck eight clusters of enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as a UAV command post of the Russian forces over the past day.

istoto- NG

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attempted to advance four times near Vovchansk and Tykhe but failed.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were three Russian attacks during the day. The Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults near Topoli, Holubivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian troops launched 14 attacks, attempting to advance near Novoserhiivka, Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny, and Ivanivka.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Vasiukivka, Bondarne, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , nine attacks were launched on Toretsk, some with air support.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders stopped 41 Russian assaults in the areas of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Novovasylivka, and Nadiivka.

attoinand

In the Kurakhove sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks near Sribne, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, and Dachne.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy launched 21 assaults on th Ukrainian positions near Yantarne, Kostiantynopolske, Uspenivka, Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, and Pryvilne. Additionally, the Russian forces actively used attack and bomber aviation against settlements and Ukrainian positions.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled two enemy assaults.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors , the Russian army did not conduct active operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formations were spotted.

aretointo no

"The operation in Russia's Kursk region continues, with 32 clashes recorded as well as 146 artillery strikes on settlements and positions of our troops, including six from MLRS," added the General Staff.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 8, 2024, amount to approximately 801,670 personnel, with 1,660 lost over the past day.