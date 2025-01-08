(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's public trust rating has experienced a significant decline, according to a recent poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and released on Tuesday. The poll shows that Zelensky's approval rating has fallen from 90 percent at the outset of the conflict with Russia in early 2022 to just 52 percent by December 2024.



The survey revealed that 39 percent of the respondents no longer trusted Zelensky, while 9 percent were undecided on the matter.



KIIS highlighted that Zelensky’s confidence level was at 80 percent after his election victory in 2019, largely due to his platform focused on bringing peace to the nation. However, by early 2022, just before the conflict escalated, his approval rating had already dropped to 37 percent.



In the months immediately following the escalation of the war with Russia, Zelensky’s trust rating surged to 90 percent. But since then, it has steadily declined, as reflected in the latest poll results. The survey involved 2,000 individuals over the age of 18 from territories controlled by Kiev, with respondents being interviewed by telephone.

