Sam Altman denies sister's accusation of sexual abusing

(MENAFN) Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, is accused of sexually abusing his sister, Ann Altman, on a daily basis between 1997 and 2006.



The abuse allegedly began when she was three and Mr. Altman was twelve, according to the lawsuit, which was submitted on January 6 to a US District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri.



Together with his mother and two brothers, Mr. Altman refuted the accusations in a joint statement on X, stating that "all of these claims are utterly untrue."



"Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult," the statement said. "This situation causes immense pain to our entire family."



Ms. Altman claimed in the document, which the BBC has seen, that the abuse, which lasted for many years, included rape.



The lawsuit further stated that the last claimed abuse occurred when she was still a minor and Mr. Altman was an adult.



MENAFN08012025000045016953ID1109066828