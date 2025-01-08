Massive Wildfires In Los Angeles Prompt Evacuations For Thousands Of Residents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- US authorities reported massive wildfires breaking out, late Tuesday, in Los Angeles in California, prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands of residents and closure of major highways.

According to NBC News, strong winds have fueled the fires in Los Angeles, including the Palisades area, while millions across Southern California remain under the Red Flag Warnings, indicating the highest level of fire danger.

The wildfire in the Palisades has already burned through more than 750 acres, NBC reported, and the City of Los Angeles has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the affected area.

The fires are being driven by dry conditions and powerful winds, which are expected to intensify overnight.

According to PowerOutage, a website monitoring power outages across the US, over 17,000 homes and businesses are currently without electricity throughout California.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has warned of a "life-threatening windstorm" expected to impact the region late tonight and continue into Wednesday.

The state's highest-level weather warnings are anticipated to remain in effect through Thursday evening. (end)

