KICKSTART YOUR 2025: EMBRACE HEALTHIER LIVING WITH PLANT-BASED EATING AT THE FREE SECOND ANNUAL ZOOM TOWN HALL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Working to Eliminate Disparities

EMBRACE HEALTHIER LIVING WITH PLANT-BASED EATING FROM LEADING HEALTH AND COOKING EXPERTS INCLUDING BASED COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Start your 2025 on the right foot with a journey toward better health! Healthy Living With A Vision Foundation is proud to present its Second Annual“28-Day Kickstart to Plant-Based Eating” virtual Zoom Town Hall series. Taking place on Tuesdays-January 21st, 28th, February 4th, and 11th at 7:30 PM CT-this free, four-part series is designed to inspire and guide participants toward healthier, plant-based eating habits.This year's event brings together renowned experts to share actionable advice on nutrition, cooking, and overall health. Highlights include:.Expert Insights: Discover the life-changing benefits of plant-based eating from health professionals who will explain how to make simple, impactful dietary changes..Vision and Nutrition : Learn how plant-based nutrition can protect and enhance your eyesight from an experienced eye care specialist..Chef Secrets: Gain tips, techniques, and recipes from a professional chef to make plant-based meals easy, delicious, and sustainable..Live Cooking Demo: In the final session, watch a live demonstration to see how it all comes together in your kitchen.“This series is more than a diet-it's an opportunity to reset, re-energize, and revolutionize your approach to health,” says Dr. James Thompson, Medical Director, Healthy Living With A Vision Foundation.“We're empowering individuals to make sustainable choices that lead to longer, healthier lives.”Whether you're exploring plant-based eating for the first time or deepening your commitment to a healthier lifestyle, this series has something for everyone.Event Details:.What: Second Annual Zoom Town Hall: 28-Day Kickstart to Plant-Based Eating.When: Tuesdays - January 21st, 28th, February 4th, and 11th at 7:30 PM CT.Where: Online via Zoom 28 Day Plant Based Eating Presentations.Cost: FreeSpace is limited, so don't wait! Let's make 2025 your healthiest year yet with tools, inspiration, and expert guidance to fuel your success.For more information contact Healthy Living With A Vision Foundation website.###About Healthy Living With A Vision FoundationHealthy Living With A Vision Foundation is dedicated to addressing health disparities in underserved communities. Through health education, economic empowerment, and cutting-edge solutions, the Foundation works to dismantle barriers to healthcare access and improve overall well-being.

Ansel T. Johnson, OD

Healthy Living With A Vision Foundation

+1 708-288-2913

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.