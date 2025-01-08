Ionic Liquid Market Size, Demand, Trends And Value Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Introduction
Liquid ionic salt has low volatilization and flammability properties and can replace conventional organic solvents. They are a well-known substance that, when cooled to below 100 degrees Celsius, takes the form of a liquid. Lubrication and cleaning, personal care products, medicine, household cleaning, and food preparation are some of the many industrial applications for ionic liquids.
Ionic liquids, which have a low vapor pressure at room temperature, are not easily ignited and have high thermal stability. These characteristics enable their use in space and increase the safety of high-temperature solvent applications, such as those found in batteries. It must be stressed, however, that many Ionic liquids can still be distilled, albeit under difficult circumstances.
Market Dynamics
Application of Ionic Liquid in Many Industries Drives the Global Market
The ionic liquid is a term that is frequently used to describe salt in its aqueous state. These liquids are used in various industrial applications and contain charged particles known as ions. It helps many compounds dissolve, enabling reactions and separations. It is also very helpful for drug formulation and development in the pharmaceutical industry. The ionic liquid is used in various research fields, such as the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, beverage, and plastics industries.
In order to reduce friction in machines and automobiles, it is frequently used as an additive and lubricant. Due to its unusual chemical composition, it is advantageous for lubricants and helps with high-temperature bearing. Due to research and development, it is used in various industries. Ionic liquids, frequently used to coat furniture, are in higher demand due to the growth of the interior design sector.
Growing Application in the Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities
The ionic liquid is employed in pharmaceutical processes, including the creation of drugs. Ionic medications include lithium carbonate, zinc chloride, and sodium zirconium cyclosilicate. A local electric current is used to deliver therapeutic ions into the tissues during ionic medication therapy. By carefully choosing cation-anion combinations in Ionic liquids, it is possible to convert solid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API-SPIs) into liquid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API-ILs). This technique eliminates polymorphism, increases bioavailability, and improves therapeutic properties. This is anticipated to open up market expansion opportunities.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest and most significant growth in the ionic liquid market. Ionic liquid demand in Asia-Pacific has been driven by rising electronic product consumption and manufacturer preference due to lower labor costs. Examples of ionic liquid applications include lubricants, electrolytes, liquid crystals, supported ionic liquid membranes, plasticizers, and heat transfer fluids. The use of ionic liquids in numerous industries has also helped Asia-Pacific gain a reputation as an industrial hub.
In addition, numerous academic institutions are looking into the use of ionic liquid fluids. The World Economic Forum estimates that Australia produces 52% of the world's lithium. China, the third-largest producer in the world, has complete control over the lithium supply chain. Chinese companies have built local mines and invested about USD 5.6 billion in lithium assets in countries like Chile, Canada, and Australia over the past ten years.
Key Highlights
The Ionic liquid market size was valued
at
USD 50.50
million in 2024 .
It is estimated to reach an expected value from
USD 55.35 million by 2025
to
USD 86.20 million by 2033 , registering a CAGR of 9.60%
during the forecast period (2025-2033).
Based on application, the global ionic liquid market is segmented into solvents and catalysts, process and operating fluids, plastics, batteries and electrochemistry, and biorefineries. The solvent and catalyst is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest and most significant growth in the ionic liquid market.
Competitive Players
BASF
Evonik Industries
Merck KGAA
Solvionic SA
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd.
Jinkai Chemical Co.
Reinste Nanoventure
Strem Chemicals Inc.
Solvionic
Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH.
Recent Developments
Segmentation
By Applications
Solvent and Catalyst
Process and Operating Fluids
Plastics
Batteries
Electrochemistry and Bio Refineries
MENAFN08012025004597010339ID1109066441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.