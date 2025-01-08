Last Year, 4.2M Ukrainians Switch To Fiber-Optic Internet Services

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, some 4.2 million Ukrainians switched to using the xPON internet network, allowing them to stay connected during power outages.

This was reported on Telegram by the of Digital Transformation , Ukrinform saw.

“Last year, we focused on scaling xPON so that people could stay connected during power outages, and 4.2 million Ukrainians switched to fiber-optic technology,” the report says.

Currently, more than 2,000 providers, or about 43% of those operating on the marker, offer internet communication services using the said technology.

In the past year, the number of fixed internet users increased by 700,000 while service providers laid about 50,000 km worth of new fiber-optic networks.

The Ministry added that mobile network operators installed over 3,400 base stations in 2024 and introduced 4G coverage in another 809 settlements across country.

This year, restoration of affected communication networks and telecom development will remain the ministry's key priorities. Preparations are now underway for pilot-testing 5G technology in three Ukrainian cities.

As reported, the Ministry's team discussed with internet providers solutions that would allow increasing the number of xPON users.