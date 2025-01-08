Parachinar Highway Closure Forces Food Trucks To Return After Four-Day Wait

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The prolonged closure of the Peshawar-Parachinar Highway and other key routes in Kurram District has forced 25 food-laden to return to their original locations after waiting four days at Tall.

According to sources, while non-food truckers remain in the area, the ongoing protest sit-in and roadblocks near Mandori, close to Bagan, have made convoys unable to move forward. Concerns over the spoilage of perishable food items prompted the decision to return the vehicles.

The blockade comes in the wake of an attack on January 4 in Lower Kurram's Bagan area, where unknown assailants opened fire, injuring Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and seven others. Following the incident, the convoy carrying essential food supplies-allowed after a three-month hiatus-was halted.

Currently, Commissioner Kohat and DC Kurram are engaged in negotiations with the protesters at Mandori.

The protestors demand the registration of cases against those involved in the November unrest and compensation for damages. However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has already suspended aid to Kurram victims, citing non-cooperation in handing over suspects allegedly involved in the attack on the Deputy Commissioner.

The situation remains tense as efforts to reopen the highway and resume aid and supply lines continue.