Stepping Into The Spotlight - How Hollywood's Glam Squad Became Award Season's Hot Topic

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) (Selena Gomez's glam squad shared their post-Globes routine with the LYMA Laser before getting her ready for the red carpet)

(MUA Holly Silius is a committed LYMA Laser user and also used it on Emma D'Arcy to achieve her fresh luminous look)

Sounding the red carpet klaxon for the awards season ahead, Sunday January 5 marks the 82nd Annual but this year, the focus isn't just on the stars.

It's the ultra-skilled heroes behind the red carpet's most iconic beauty looks, the playfully termed, 'celebrity glam squads' who are drawing global attention. Whether it's the meticulous makeup looks of Hung Vanngo who travels the world alongside Selena Gomez, Chris Appleton's big-time blow dries constantly called for by the Kardashians and HRH Jennifer Lopez, or the trendsetting nail art of Betina Goldstein of whom Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman are regular clients, unbeknownst to us, these elite beauty and style tastemakers have been defining our looks for decades.

Only now the spotlight is casting out to those behind the lens too. Deemed one of the“Most Powerful” stylists by The New York Times, Karla Welch is responsible for the red carpet sartorial successes of many an A-list, Hailey Bieber and Olivia Wilde included. Likewise, Anne Hathaway's fashion support stylist, Erin Walsh, shared her cover of The Hollywood Reporter. Among the Top Gun of glam squads whose skills are in continually high demand, these creatives have reached celebrity status themselves, amassing millions of fascinated followers wanting to pick up tips and get the inside track on their glamorous lives.



(The LYMA Laser is a red-carpet prep must have for MUA Gina Kane and her clients. L-R Emma Corrin at Deadpool London Premier and Felicity Jones at the Globes)

Felicity Jones comments on how the LYMA Laser is 'great for making me look as though I've had a really good night's sleep, even if I perhaps haven't'.

The tools and vision that bring Hollywood glamour to life.

Sneak a look inside any of the top tier professionals' kits or personal cosmetic pouches and you'll find the LYMA Laser. A no damage, zero downtime, clinic-grade laser device that harnesses science-backed cold laser technology to pass powerful light energy deep into the skin's multiple layers. Technically termed photobiomodulation, the 500mW near-infrared low level laser energy transfers directly into the skin to support mitochondrial activity, accelerating skin regeneration and repair. Pigmentation patches are faded, fine lines blurred out, contours sharpened, and skin universally strengthened to achieve that vital glow from the inside out. Perhaps most uniquely though, this is a skin laser so safe you needn't call in the Hollywood professionals for, but can use daily at home on yourself.

When a breakthrough zero damage skin device like the LYMA Laser lands in the deft hands of the glam squad, they're the first to put it through its paces on their own skin, witnessing the skin enlivening, transformational benefits for themselves. Having become firm fans and advocates of the LYMA Laser, they're more than happy to share their firsthand intel.

The Glam Squad Going Under Joanna Czech's Laser

World number one facialist Joanna Czech owns more LYMA Lasers than she'd care to admit, (one for each handbag, kit bag and clinic desk drawer to start). She's been educating her A-list clients in the astounding results they can achieve themselves with the LYMA Laser for a good few years now and consequently, many of her A-list clients own their own personal LYMA Lasers for rejuvenation in-between appointments.“The LYMA Laser is the most effective skin tool I know of that's suitable for at-home use. In all my four decades of experience, I have never seen anything so powerful, or able to deliver such amazing results. It's a partnership I believe and trust in completely and so we continue,” lauds Joanna Czech.

More recently though, Joanna Czech has been shining her powerful LYMA Laser light on the biggest glam squad names too, (you've got to take care of your own after all), treating the sleep-starved skins of Hung Vanngo, Chris Appleton, Karla Welch and Erin Walsh, who all secured spots on her coveted treatment list to see them through the melee of awards season. From her highly exclusive residence at L'Ermitage Hotel, Czech's now iconic LYMA X Joanna Czech Laser Facial employs duo force using not one, but two LYMA Lasers simultaneously to deliver double the power into skin.

Allowing those creating the biggest beauty looks to become shining skin examples of their own work.

LYMA LASER £1,999 / $2695

LYMA X Joanna Czech: The Hollywood Power Couple

“On the red carpet, everyone wants beautifully even, hydrated skin and a sculpted face as a great base for their makeup, so the LYMA Laser is my go-to device,” says Joanna Czech.“Since using it, my clients have noticed brighter skin, increased skin elasticity, controlled redness, reduced pore size and fine lines. So for both special events and for long term skin transformations, the LYMA Laser is an absolute must for myself, and my clients,” says Czech.

LYMA puts us all on veritable power trip

The Golden Globes set the tone of power and performance for the year ahead and may we all forge into 2025 with that exact theme. Alongside the award-winning LYMA Supplement that nourishes and fortifies internal health, LYMA offers everyone the eternal chance to begin afresh and to live life in better skin and better health every single day.