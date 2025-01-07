Dollar Closes Near Stability At R$ 6.10 Following Haddad’S Remarks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real ended Tuesday's trading session with minimal changes against the US dollar. The greenback closed at R$ 6.1056, a slight decrease of 0.14%.



This came after fluctuating below R$ 6.10 throughout the day as investors adjusted their positions and reacted to statements from Finance Fernando Haddad.



The dollar 's performance reflected a mix of domestic and international factors. Globally, markets responded to news that the administration might implement lower-than-expected tariffs in the United States.



This could lead to less inflationary pressure and lower interest rates, potentially weakening the dollar against commodity-exporting currencies. In Brazil, both foreign exchange and futures markets continued to reduce risk premiums.



Harrison Gonçalves, a partner at CMS Invest, explained that the end of 2024 saw increased pressure on the currency due to companies closing their balance sheets and hedging for 2025.







He noted that the government's changing stance on fiscal policy has influenced market sentiment. During an afternoon interview with GloboNews, Haddad reported that Brazil ended 2024 with a primary deficit of 0.1% of GDP.



He emphasized that the government is exploring new initiatives to improve public finances. Haddad also suggested that the market's recent reaction to the dollar's rise was exaggerated, expressing his expectation for exchange rate stabilization.

Exchange Rate Dynamics and Market Trends

Despite the dollar's initial weakening against the real, it regained strength in the final hours of trading. This late surge coincided with a shift in DI (Interbank Deposit) rates to positive territory as some traders took profits following recent price declines.



The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.25% to 108.580 by late afternoon. The Brazilian Central Bank sold 15,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts to roll over the February 3, 2025 maturity.



As Brazil enters 2025, market participants are cautiously optimistic about the country's economic prospects. The recent decline in interest rate futures and growth in the stock market suggest a potentially more positive outlook for the Brazilian economy in the coming months.

