The Brazilian Stock Market Rebounds: Ibovespa Surpasses 121,000 Points

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, extended its gains from the previous session, climbing over 2% in two trading days. This surge comes after a period of market pessimism at the end of the year.



The closed up 0.95% at 121,162.66 points, as reported by Money Times. The US dollar continued its downward trend against the Brazilian real, closing at R$6.10, a 0.14% decrease.



This decline reflects the potential adoption of lower tariffs by the administration in the United States. Lower tariffs could lead to less inflationary pressure in the US , potentially resulting in lower interest rates and a weaker dollar against commodity-exporting currencies.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad reaffirmed the government's commitment to fiscal responsibility in an interview with GloboNews. However, no new information emerged to significantly alter market sentiment or further weaken the dollar.



Fabio Louzada, founder of Eu me banco, stated that without concrete measures, the scenario will likely remain unchanged, with high dollar rates and future interest rates.







Petrobras shares (PETR3; PETR4) rose 2.77% and 2.10% respectively, following the increase in global oil prices. PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and Prio (PRIO3) also saw gains of 1.37% and 2.22%.



BTG Pactual (BPAC11) shares increased by 1.45% after announcing the acquisition of Julius Baer Brasil for R$615 million. The asset management firm currently oversees approximately R$61 billion in assets.



On the negative side, Vamos (VAMO3) shares fell 0.42% after Banco Safra cut its target price from R$11.90 to R$6.70. CSN Mineração (CMIN3) led the declines with a 3.35% drop, followed by RD Saúde (RADL3) and CSN (CSNA3), falling 3.24% and 2.23% respectively.



The market's optimism reflects a cautious recovery, but investors remain watchful for concrete economic measures and global market trends.

