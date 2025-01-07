Anuma Announces Publication Of Open Label Study Of Clear Light VR For Mental Wellbeing In Life-Threatening Illnesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Single-arm study showed positive results on measures of mental wellbeing after a 3-week, group-based program. Participants reported high levels of satisfaction.

- Gregory Roufa, CEO, aNUma

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- aNUma , a leader in immersive group therapeutics, announces the publication of the study“Observational cohort study of a group-based VR program to improve mental health and wellbeing in people with life-threatening illnesses” in the journal Frontiers in Virtual Reality, Virtual Reality in Medicine. The study evaluated 15 individuals suffering from life-threatening illnesses (LTIs) – such as advanced cancers – before and after participation in Clear Light , aNUma's group-based, three-week, six-session program that includes virtual reality (VR) experiences, video calls, and text chats.

The study found“the intervention was well-tolerated among participants. Significant improvements with moderate effect sizes were observed on self-reported measures of anxiety, depression, and wellbeing. Secondary measures assessing demoralization, connectedness, and spiritual wellbeing also showed significant improvements.” The authors concluded,“this observational study demonstrated the feasibility and potential benefits of a group-based VR program that can be delivered at-home to people suffering from LTIs. While conclusions are presently limited by the lack of randomization or a comparison group, our findings strongly suggest further research is warranted, including randomized controlled trials.”

The research was the result of a unique and innovative collaboration between researchers from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF); Imperial College, London; the University of Santiago de Compostela, Spain; University of Exeter, UK; the non-profit Numadelic Labs; and aNUma, Inc., the public benefit corporation that developed and provides Clear Light.

Gregory Roufa, CEO of aNUma, said,“We are extremely grateful to our academic partners and study participants for helping demonstrate our novel approach to supporting those facing life-threatening illness. The results represent an important step forward in our mission to help people embrace mortality and through that, live and die well. The study demonstrates aNUma can deliver Clear Light safely with high levels of satisfaction to people wherever they are, offering connection and emotional wellbeing when it's needed most.”

Hannes Kettner, lead author, said,“I am delighted to have worked with the team at aNUma. Their commitment to scientific rigor matched our own academic standards. Beyond this, what they are doing is truly beautiful - bringing meaningful connection and support to people facing one of life's greatest challenges. Our work together suggests we're just scratching the surface of what's possible.”

Key Highlights of the Study:

- Participants showed statistically significant improvements on 6 of the 7 psychological outcome measures with medium effect sizes (mean Hedge's g=0.52 for the significant effects). Improvements were shown on self-reported measures of anxiety, depression, mental wellbeing, demoralization, connectedness, and spiritual wellbeing.

- Facilitators and study staff were able to successfully deliver the 3-week multimedia program to 15 participants in three countries entirely remotely.

- The intervention was well tolerated, with participants indicating they would recommend it to others with life-threatening illnesses (average promoter rating 8.93/10).

- The study was an industry/academia collaboration involving researchers from four leading universities.

Disclaimer:

The statements made in this press release have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Clear Light is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements are provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Individuals should consult their healthcare providers before making any decisions regarding their health and treatment.

About aNUma:

aNUma is a digital health and wellness startup harnessing the power of immersive technology to promote mental health and well-being. aNUma's Clear Light program is currently available on a limited commercial basis ( ). The aNUma Experience Platform incorporates art, neuroscience, and contemplative traditions to create transformative experiences that foster connection, empathy, and healing.

