Industry Leaders Reveal Shocking Test Results in Groundbreaking Podcast

Nootropics Depot Reveals Surprising Turkesterone Test Results in Podcast with Greg Doucette.

Nootropics Depot, a leading of high-quality dietary supplements, has released a podcast featuring IFBB pro bodybuilder Greg Doucette, founder of HTLT Supplements. The podcast, titled "The Turkesterone Scandal Just Got Deeper ," delves into the controversial 2022 turkesterone scandal that rocked the bodybuilding supplement industry, and reveals new lab test results showing the state of the turkesterone products on the market today.

High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography (HPTLC) analysis reveals stark differences between commercially available turkesterone products. Left lanes show authentic Ajuga turkestanica reference materials and verified products (TurkMax and TurkBuilder), while right lanes demonstrate competing products seeming to contain Cyanotica arachnoidea instead of genuine Ajuga turkestanica. The distinctive marker bands highlight the presence of true turkesterone versus its absence in competitor samples.

Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) analysis reveals the content differences between three products: Nootropics Depot's β-ecdysterone (blue line) shows high purity with a distinct peak. HTLT's Turk Builder (black line) contains both turkesterone and β-ecdysterone. A competitor's product (red line) shows minimal peaks, indicating significantly lower concentrations than claimed.

The Turkesterone Scandal Just Got Deeper. At Nootropics Depot, we're committed to raising the standards of the supplement industry through rigorous lab testing and transparency. This month we spoke with Greg Doucette about the 2022 Turkesterone controversy. In this podcast, we share lab results from Turkesterone products across the market, including those from HTLT's Turk Builder Max. Join us as we discuss the importance of integrity and quality in the supplement industry!

Greg Doucette's candid discussion of turkesterone testing and the steps taken to rectify the situation

Key takeaways from the podcast include:

Extensive testing ofturkesterone products on the market showed that many products claiming high levels of turkesterone actually contained little to no turkesterone at all.Most products on the market that claim to beAjuga turkestanica do not appear to match that plant at all. In fact, HPTLC testing shows most products more closely match the chromatographic profile of Cyanotis arachnoidea, the more common source of beta-ecdysterone.GregDoucette's candid discussion of how HTLT initially failed turkesterone testing due to third-party lab errors, and the steps taken to rectify the situation.The stark difference in quality between Chinese andUzbek turkesterone sources, with many products on the market containing little to no actual turkesterone.HTLT's efforts to sourcing genuine Ajuga turkestanica from Uzbekistan, and their work with Nootropics Depot to validate the lab testing methods.The discussion of usingturkesterone as a quality control marker for standardization of Ajuga turkestanica, and whether or not it is the primary active compound in the plant.A call for greater transparency and integrity within the supplement industry, where supplement brands take lab testing and quality control seriously, to ensure consumers are getting the products they think they are.

Paul Eftang, CEO of Nootropics Depot, stated, "Many consumers don't realize the appalling lack of lab testing and quality control in the supplement industry. These are health products that you are putting into your body. You have a right to know that they are what the brands claim them to be, and that the companies making them have taken the necessary steps to ensure that. Unfortunately, that is the exception to the rule. We have tested thousands of samples from products all across this industry. Seeing failing result after failing result has just underscored why our mission is so crucial. If brands do not take these things seriously, the good actors in this industry have to start forcing them to. HTLT took our original lab testing results seriously, and made the hard choice to advance their science. Hopefully this will be the start to more brands following suit. Supplement consumers deserve to be able to trust the products they buy."

The podcast also revealed

HTLT's plans for an expedition to Uzbekistan to assess Ajuga turkestanica reserves and explore sustainable cultivation methods, highlighting the importance of responsible sourcing and conservation efforts in the supplement industry.

Greg

Doucette commented, "I'm proud that we've gone through all the processes to actually get turkesterone sourced properly and proven it. This podcast represents a significant step forward in educating consumers and holding the industry accountable."

The full podcast , complete with detailed test results and scientific explanations, is available on Nootropics Depot's website and major podcast platforms.

Nootropics Depot is a leading supplement company setting benchmark standards for quality and transparency in the industry. Founded in 2013, Nootropics Depot's mission has been to educate consumers on the science behind dietary supplements, and to advance the lab testing and quality control standards of the industry. Their stance is that consumers should be able to trust the products they buy, and that the brands selling those products have a duty to ensure that using modern validated science. Nootropics Depot offers a wide range of high-quality cognitive enhancement and general health supplements. The company's commitment to quality and transparency is evident in their rigorous testing procedures, easily accessible Certificates of Analysis (COAs), and lab testing results available on every product page. In addition, they have formed a scientific advisory board with board certified doctors, PhD researchers, and botanists to ensure that consumers can trust that scientific rigor is being upheld in everything they do. Nootropics Depot's newly redesigned website features a user-friendly interface, and includes an innovative quiz to help beginners find the right supplements for their needs. With partnerships with third-party labs, and collaboration with the Future Nutra Foundation, Nootropics Depot continues to push the boundaries of supplement quality and consumer education. For more information about Nootropics Depot's products and their commitment to transparency, visit nootropicsdepot.

Contact: Michael Packman

[email protected]

SOURCE Nootropics Depot

