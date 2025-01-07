Mailroute Debuts Premium Hosted Email As Alternative For Security-Minded Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Large email services have grown less secure, creating space for MailRoute

Trusted security firm MailRoute launches hosted email

Email-security expert MailRoute launches a complete hosted-mail and security solution

- Thomas Johnson, MailRoute CEO

SILICON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MailRoute Debuts Premium Hosted Email: A Feature-Rich and Secure Email Product

MailRoute, the trusted expert in cloud-based email security, announces its new premium hosted-email service that delivers industry-leading features, including 50GB mailboxes, guaranteed 99.999% uptime, and cutting-edge security protocols – all while freeing businesses from big tech dependence.

Hosted Email from MailRoute empowers companies with enterprise-grade features, now accessible to organizations of all sizes. By combining military-grade security, generous storage, and unmatched reliability, MailRoute delivers a premium email experience that outperforms traditional providers in both features and value.

With mounting frustration over restrictive storage limits, reliability issues, and inflexible pricing from mainstream email providers, MailRoute developed a service that provides the robust features businesses need without the traditional compromises.

“Our team has focused on email security for more than 25 years,” says Thomas Johnson, MailRoute founder and CEO.“Adding hosted mailboxes to our trusted platform is a natural progression for MailRoute.”

MailRoute's hosted email solution includes comprehensive threat protection at every tier. The multi-layered security system combines advanced encryption, AI-powered threat detection, and real-time protection against zero-day attacks, ensuring superior protection compared to standard email offerings.

"Large email services may have dominated the market for years, but they've grown complacent with their one-size-fits-all solutions that either compromise significantly on threat mitigation or charge a premium for basic security," Johnson explains. "We're here to offer organizations something better-an email service that's as secure as it is reliable, and far more cost-effective."

The service delivers flexible and user-friendly mailboxes in conjunction with your choice of MailRoute's leading email security plans that include Basics, Enterprise and Compliance . Whether migrating from Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, or other providers, MailRoute ensures a smooth transition with available migration support and 24/7 expert assistance.

"Businesses shouldn't have to sacrifice on email security just to have a somewhat reliable email host," Johnson continued. "Our platform delivers everything – without compromise."

Key Features of MailRoute's Hosted Email Service:

Generous Storage – 50GB mailboxes standard for all users, with options to expand

Guaranteed Reliability – 99.999% uptime guarantee backed by comprehensive SLA

Advanced Security Suite – Zero-trust security architecture, encryption, and AI-powered threat detection

Flexible Integration – Custom API access and extensive third-party compatibility

NIST 800-171 and CMMC Compliant – Turnkey, inheritable solution for contractors



About MailRoute

MailRoute is a leading provider of secure email services through direct sales and reseller partners , focusing on innovation, threat mitigation, and scalability. The company was founded with the mission to help businesses protect their email communications and increase productivity. MailRoute is trusted by thousands of organizations around the world to keep their digital communications safe, secure, and efficient.



For more information, visit or contact ....

Rachel Plecas

MailRoute, Inc

+1 310-997-2354

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.