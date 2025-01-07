Mindy M. Posoff Elected Chairperson Of The Board Of Trustees Of The Oakmark Funds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Oakmark Funds announced that Mindy M. Posoff has been elected chair of the Board of Trustees of the Harris Associates Trust and the Harris Oakmark Trust (the "Oakmark Funds"). Ms. Posoff, an Oakmark Funds independent trustee since 2016, succeeds Thomas Hayden. Mr. Hayden has been the chair since 2021 and will remain an independent trustee.

Mr. Hayden commented on the election of Ms. Posoff, "We are pleased to elect Mindy as chair of the Oakmark Funds Board, and we look forward to benefitting from her deep experience and leadership on behalf of the Funds and their shareholders."

"Mindy brings deep industry expertise, steady leadership, and an unrelenting commitment to ensuring actions are taken in the best interests of our Oakmark Fund shareholders. Operating from a thoughtful transition plan put in place by a highly cohesive group of trustees, Mindy exemplifies the integrity and advocacy that are hallmarks of prior

Oakmark Funds board

chairs," said President of the Oakmark Funds Rana Wright. Wright also said, "We extend our deepest gratitude to Tom for his steadfast dedication during his tenure as chair, and we are thrilled to continue to benefit from his wisdom and experience as he transitions back to his role as an independent trustee."

In her role as chair, Ms. Posoff will serve as the lead, independent trustee charged with managing the oversight of the Oakmark Funds in protecting the interests of their shareholders.

Ms. Posoff is a managing director of Golden Seeds and a founding partner and president of Traversent Capital Partners. She is also a trustee and vice chair of the Community College of Philadelphia, a member of the Board of Directors of the Mutual Fund Directors Forum, and a member of the Board of Directors of Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania. In addition, she previously served as a trustee on the HighMark Mutual Funds Board and was a member of the Impact Advisory Committee of Apollo Global Management. She has a B.A. in philosophy and Greek civilization from Beloit College and an M.B.A. in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

ABOUT OAKMARK

The Oakmark Funds are a fund family that utilizes a long-term value investment approach. Oakmark's investment philosophy centers on the belief that superior long-term results can be achieved through investing in companies priced at a significant discount to what Harris | Oakmark believes is a company's intrinsic value, with strong growth prospects and owner-oriented management teams. More information about the Oakmark Funds is available at oakmark.

