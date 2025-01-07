BLT Awarded U.S. Navy's Seaport Next Generation (Seaport-Nxg) MAC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BLT, a leading provider of custom engineering services, is proud to announce its selection as an awardee of the U.S. Navy's SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract vehicle. This prestigious Multiple Award Contract (MAC), indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling of $4 billion over a five-year period and is part of a larger vehicle of $50 billion over the next 5 years.

BLT's selection for this contract reflects its significant past performance and proven expertise in supporting critical U.S. Navy programs.

"We are truly honored to be selected as a prime for the SeaPort-NxG contract," said Ed McCauley, President of BLT. "This award underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional support to the U.S. Navy. Our history of successful collaboration with the Navy, delivering on time and on budget, has positioned us to contribute meaningfully to the mission. We look forward to continuing this tradition by providing high-quality engineering services."

SeaPort-NxG task orders will allow BLT (NAICS Code 541330: Engineering Services) to deliver a broad spectrum of services, including engineering services, systems engineering, software development, and program management support.

SeaPort-NxG serves as the Department of the Navy's premier vehicle for acquiring professional support services, streamlining procurement processes, and enhancing small business participation. BLT's inclusion in this program underscores its dedication to fostering innovation and supporting the Navy's mission areas and technical capabilities.

About BLT

BLT specializes in providing custom electronics engineering solutions to government, defense and commercial clients. With over 35 years of experience, BLT has earned a reputation for developing innovative, mission-critical systems and providing reliable services that enhance national security and defense capabilities.

Operating from its headquarters in Columbia, MD, and its state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Melbourne, FL, BLT focuses on quality, precision, and cutting-edge technology. Its expertise spans custom electronics design, systems engineering, and program management, enabling the development of tailored solutions to meet the evolving challenges of the defense sector.

Through its commitment to excellence and innovation, BLT continues to drive advancements that strengthen the operational readiness and technical superiority of the United States of America.

