Wowwart's Exclusive: Linda Karshan On Art, Movement, And Mind

WOWwART Magazine cover

WOWwART magazine content and editor's page.

Linda Karshan's Interview

Linda Karshan Creative Excellence Award

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WOWwART , the globally celebrated art and culture magazine, has unveiled its latest issue featuring an exclusive interview with the renowned artist Linda Karshan . Known for her profound exploration of transitional space, rhythm, and creative play, Karshan's work has captivated audiences worldwide. In addition to the feature, WOWwART has honored Karshan with its prestigious Creative Excellence Award, a recognition reserved for a select group of exceptional artists who have made a lasting impact on the art world.The interview, titled“Every drawing of mine comes through transitional space. Otherwise it would be manufactured,” delves into Karshan's innovative artistic practice, her psychological influences, and her unique performance-based approach to art-making. The magazine's editor also penned a glowing review of Karshan's work, praising her ability to merge intellectual rigor with intuitive expression.Highlights from the InterviewKarshan's artistic philosophy is deeply rooted in her studies of psychology, particularly the theories of D.W. Winnicott, and her affinity with Plato's numerical order. She describes her process as one of“inner choreography,” where physical movements, such as turning the paper counter-clockwise and rhythmic counting, guide the creation of her geometric patterns and grids.-“It's never a case of influence but of affinity,” Karshan explains, emphasizing the organic nature of her work.- On her rhythmic approach, she shares:“That inner choreography IS the moving figure assigned to me. It determines every drawing, on paper or in space. I can count on it, literally and figuratively, and I do.”- Reflecting on her transition to a more structured style in 1994, she notes:“It wasn't a transition I planned, but one that appeared. I immediately saw its significance. Yes, it is more structured, and it is rhythmic, but it is in the same breath organic.”Karshan's work has been exhibited in prestigious institutions such as the British Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her Untitled (Self-portrait) (1994), part of the British Museum's collection, exemplifies her signature method, blending precision with spontaneity to create a deeply introspective and thought-provoking composition.Editor's ReviewIn a review accompanying the interview, WOWwART's editor describes Karshan's Untitled (Self-portrait) as a minimalist masterpiece that reflects her philosophy of art as a dialogue between the body, mind, and time. The piece is lauded for its ability to convey both precision and fluidity, inviting viewers to engage with its universal rhythm and introspective depth.About Linda KarshanLinda Karshan is an internationally acclaimed artist whose work explores the interplay of psychology, movement, and creativity. Educated at the Sorbonne and the Slade School of Art, Karshan's practice is informed by her studies of D.W. Winnicott's theories of transitional space and Plato's numerical harmony. Her oeuvre includes intricate drawings, prints, and artists' books, characterized by their rhythmic structure and organic expression. Karshan's work has been exhibited in major galleries and museums worldwide, earning her a place among the most innovative voices in contemporary art.About WOWwART MagazineWOWwART is a London-based art and culture magazine that serves as a gateway to the dynamic art world. Celebrating the diverse talents of artists, photographers, and curators, the magazine features engaging interviews, insightful articles, and captivating visuals that illuminate the stories behind the art. Available in print and digital formats across 190 countries, WOWwART enhances visibility and engagement, fostering a deeper appreciation for creative expression. Its mission is to inspire and connect a global community, empowering future generations to embrace the transformative power of art.For more information and to read the full interview, visit wowwart or the magazine in print (flip)

