Analysts Eye $1 For Dogecoin As Price Continues To Rise

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A growing number of analysts are eyeing $1 U.S. for %Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE) as the popular meme coin’s price continues to rise.

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.39 U.S., having risen nearly 400% in the last 12 months. The has risen 14% in the past five days alone.

Market data shows growing interest in among large investors known as “whales,” with a spike in transactions above $100,000 U.S. in recent days.

This suggests that the price of Dogecoin could continue moving higher in coming days and weeks.

While the meme coin still has a long way to go to reach $1 U.S., such a move is not out of the realm of possibility, say some analysts.

January has historically served as the best-performing month of the year for Dogecoin, with an average return of 85% to start the year.

Futures markets that track Dogecoin set a record in terms of open interest on Jan. 6, with the number of active contracts rising to 10.35 billion. That surpassed a previous March 2024 peak of 10 billion, according to data from CoinGlass.

Open interest is the total number of unsettled derivative contracts. It typically signals new money entering the market.

Some analysts are now calling for DOGE to hit an all-time high of $1 U.S. in 2025, which would be substantially higher than the token’s previous peak of $0.70 U.S. reached in 2021.

Much of Dogecoin’s current rally has been fueled by bullish sentiment surrounding the incoming administration of president-elect Donald Trump and its pro-crypto policies.

As a meme coin, Dogecoin is subject to periods of extreme volatility and its price can rise and fall quickly with little warning.