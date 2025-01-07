BNDES Invests R$5 Billion To Propel Brazil As A Rare Earth Powerhouse

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Development (BNDES) and the Brazilian Innovation Agency (Finep) have launched a groundbreaking R$5 billion ($800 million) fund to boost strategic mineral projects.



This massive aims to position Brazil as a global leader in rare earth elements and other critical minerals essential for the transition. The fund will finance companies through various means.



These include credit lines, non-reimbursable resources, and equity participation. It targets businesses investing in key mineral chains such as lithium, rare earths, nickel, graphite, and silicon.



The scope extends beyond raw materials to cover component manufacturing, industrial-scale plants, and necessary research. BNDES estimates this initiative could leverage investments five to ten times the available budget in coming years.



Brazil's mineral wealth already positions it as a key player, boasting significant reserves of niobium, graphite, nickel, and rare earths. This strategic move aligns with Brazil's broader objectives to expand its industrial capacity within a sustainable development framework.







It demonstrates the country's commitment to playing a crucial role in the global energy transition and decarbonization efforts. The fund's launch marks a pivotal moment for Brazil's mining and energy sectors.



By investing in critical minerals exploration and development, Brazil is positioning itself as a key supplier. These materials are essential for future technologies.



This initiative not only supports the country's energy transition but also promises to strengthen its economy by creating jobs and driving innovation.

