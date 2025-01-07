Guantanamo Bay Releases 11 Yemeni Men In Joe Biden's Final Push To Close The Detention Center

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Pentagon announced on Tuesday (January 7) the transfer of 11 Yemeni men from the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to Oman. This transfer is part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to reduce the number of detainees at Guantanamo, with a focus on releasing those who have been held for decades without charges.

A step toward closing Guantanamo

The release marks a significant milestone in the Biden administration's final push to close Guantanamo Bay , which has been a controversial detention site since its establishment in 2002. The current release leaves just 15 detainees at the facility, the lowest number since its inception. At its peak, Guantanamo held nearly 800 detainees, many of whom were held without trial in the aftermath of the US“war on terror.”

The detainees released this week had spent more than 20 years in Guantanamo without being formally charged with any crime. Their release aligns with the US government's broader goal to reduce the detention center's population and shut it down, particularly those who were not linked to direct criminal charges.

Human Rights concerns and advocacy for closure

The transfer comes after years of pressure from human rights groups and lawmakers, calling for the closure of Guantanamo or, at a minimum, the release of detainees who have never been charged with a crime. Shaqawi al Hajj, one of the released detainees, had spent years protesting his indefinite detention through hunger strikes, shedding light on the physical and psychological toll faced by the men held there without trial.

Al Hajj, like many others, had been subjected to harsh conditions, including torture during CIA custody, according to the US-based Center for Constitutional Rights. These cases have drawn international criticism, highlighting concerns about the legality and morality of indefinite detention.

Geopolitical and diplomatic efforts

The release of the 11 Yemeni detainees is also tied to diplomatic negotiations. The Biden administration , as well as previous US administrations, have worked to find suitable countries that would be willing to accept the detainees. Yemen, ravaged by years of conflict, is not considered a viable option for repatriation due to the ongoing war and instability, making countries like Oman, with its neutral diplomatic stance, a critical partner.

Oman, which has played a role in facilitating the transfer of detainees in the past, agreed to accept the men. The move reflects Oman's long-standing policy of offering refuge to detainees held at Guantanamo, although the terms of their eventual release or future status remain unclear.

Uncertain future for some detainees

The transfer leaves six detainees still at Guantanamo who have never been charged. Additionally, there are other detainees convicted of crimes related to the 2001 attacks and other acts of terrorism who remain incarcerated.

| Joe Biden blocks Nippon Steel-US Steel merger-What this means explained?

While the transfer of these detainees is a significant step toward reducing Guantanamo's population, questions remain regarding the future of the remaining detainees. Many of these individuals are still in legal limbo, with ongoing discussions about their potential repatriation or release.

| WATCH: Joe Biden stumbles on 'Happy Birthday' lyrics-Viral video raises concerns

As the Biden administration continues to push for the closure of Guantanamo, this latest transfer is part of a broader effort to fulfill long-standing promises to close the facility , address human rights concerns, and reduce the number of individuals held indefinitely without trial.

| Joe Biden tells reporters: 'I know more world leaders than any of you'



(With AP inputs)