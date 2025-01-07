NC Minister Accuses Ruhullah Of Seeking 'Cheap Fame'

Her remarks came during a interview with a Jammu-based journalist, where she expressed her discontent with public demonstration that Aga Ruhuhullah led outside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's residence at Gupkar.

Itoo said,“Our Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, does not have a magic wand in his hand. He has constituted a committee to look into the matter of reservations. These are complex issues that require time and deliberation to address appropriately.”

She further criticized what she termed as“performative protests” in front of the media, adding,“Sitting and yelling in front of the media is for cheap fame; it isn't justice. At least, I wouldn't do it.”

While Itoo refrained from naming Ruhullah explicitly, her remarks are widely interpreted as a response to recent protests led by him over the reservation policy

The reservation policy has been a contentious issue in Jammu and Kashmir, with various political leaders expressing divergent views. The committee mentioned by Itoo, constituted under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, is tasked with examining the policy and proposing amendments to address the concerns of open merit candidates.

As the debate continues, many are calling for unity among political leaders to address the pressing issues facing the region. A senior citizen from Jammu remarked,“The people of the UT deserve leaders who work together, not against each other, to resolve their challenges.”

With the reservation policy still under review, it remains to be seen how this public spat will influence the broader political narrative in Jammu and Kashmir. For now, Minister Sakina Itoo's remarks have undoubtedly stirred the political pot, raising questions about the best way forward for addressing public grievances.

NC Should Remove Ruhullah From Party: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded the National Conference (NC) sack its Member of Parliament Aga Rahullah for allegedly terming increasing tourism in Jammu and Kashmir as a“cultural invasion.”

Addressing a press conference, Adv Sunil Sethi, Chief Spokesperson, J&K BJP strongly condemned the statement of NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, stressing that it is detrimental and dangerous to the tourism in the region.

Girdhari Lal Raina and YV Sharma, Spokespersons, J&K BJP were also present in the Press Conference addressed at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Sunil Sethi questioned whether NC supports Ruhullah's 'fear politics' attempting to instill fear in tourists and the common people. He asked the NC to take action against Ruhullah's statement.

“The statement, in which MP Ruhullah stated that tourism causes cultural invasion in Kashmir is dangerous for a democratic setup. It is harmful to peace and progress. Is this the new political strategy of NC, which historically runs on the politics of 'fear'. NC should tell, whether it stands in favour of this statement?”, said Sethi.

“Tourism is the mainstay of the economy in Kashmir. The tourism revival in Kashmir has brought prosperity in Kashmir which has made the lives of Kashmiris easier. NC has a history of such 'loose cannons' from time to time like its leaders raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the house and now this anti-people statement”, said Sethi

This statement is to terrorize tourism and the people thus proving harmful for the tourism-based economy in Kashmir.

If the tourism industry gets hit by this statement, then NC led by Umer Abdullah, and Dr. Farooq Abdullah should be held responsible for the loss.

If NC doesn't take any action against its leaders, then it is the party's nod to the statement. This is the start of 'political terrorism' in Jammu & Kashmir. This political terrorism is being raised to instill the sense of 'fear' in the people by the NC government.

BJP will strongly resist any such move. The BJP's clear stance is to take legal and political action against such a leader who is hell bent to destroy the tourism sector and hence economic activity in the region.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now