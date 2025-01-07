عربي


Jean-Marie Le Pen, Founder Of France's Far-Right National Front, Dies At 96

1/7/2025 3:25:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's far-right National Front (Front National) party and a prominent nationalist figure, has passed away at the age of 96, Azernews reports via Reuters.

Le Pen made waves in French Politics in 2002 when he unexpectedly advanced to the presidential election run-off against Jacques Chirac. Known for his populist rhetoric and charismatic leadership, his success in the first round sent shockwaves through the Political establishment.

After his tenure, Le Pen was succeeded by his daughter, Marine Le Pen, who has since contested the presidency three times. Under her leadership, the party, now rebranded as the National Rally, has grown into a significant political force in France.

