Jean-Marie Le Pen, Founder Of France's Far-Right National Front, Dies At 96
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's far-right National
Front (Front National) party and a prominent nationalist figure,
has passed away at the age of 96, Azernews reports
via Reuters.
Le Pen made waves in French Politics in 2002 when he
unexpectedly advanced to the presidential election run-off against
Jacques Chirac. Known for his populist rhetoric and charismatic
leadership, his success in the first round sent shockwaves through
the Political establishment.
After his tenure, Le Pen was succeeded by his daughter, Marine
Le Pen, who has since contested the presidency three times. Under
her leadership, the party, now rebranded as the National Rally, has
grown into a significant political force in France.
MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109065303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.