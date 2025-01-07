Spacex Launches Another Group Of Starlink Internet Satellites Into Orbit
By Alimat Aliyeva
On Tuesday, Moscow time, the Falcon 9 launch vehicle
successfully deployed a batch of 24 mini-satellites into orbit to
replenish the Starlink system's global internet coverage
constellation, Azernews reports.
"The deployment of 24 Starlink satellites has been confirmed,"
the report stated.
The rocket was launched from the 40th launch complex at the U.S.
Space Force base at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday at 15:43
Eastern Time (00:43 Baku time). About an hour later, the satellites
separated from the second stage of the rocket and entered
orbit.
As part of the mission, the first reusable stage of the launch
vehicle, which had previously been used for the 17th time,
successfully performed a controlled vertical landing on the
offshore platform "Just Read the Instructions" in the Atlantic
Ocean after separation.
This successful launch and recovery are part of SpaceX's ongoing
efforts to revolutionize space travel by reusing rocket stages,
significantly reducing the cost of space missions.
The addition of 24 satellites expands the Starlink network,
which aims to provide high-speed internet access to underserved and
remote areas around the world.
