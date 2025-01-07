Absence Of European Commission, Which Is Party To COP, Raises A Lot Of Questions, Says President
“This was the first COP where the President of the European
Commission did not attend, though the participation of the
President of the Commission was confirmed a couple of months
before,” Azernews reports that President Ilham
Aliyev said during an interview with local TV channels on January
7.
“There was a lot of time to come. By the way, the
Secretary-General of the United Nations came twice: at the opening
and at the closing. But again, this message was ignored by the
European Commission. Of course, COP29 did not suffer from that, but
the absence of the European Commission, which is a party to COP, of
course, raises a lot of questions,” noted the President.
