Invaders Attacked Village In Kherson Region With Drone, Civilian Was Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region with a drone, wounding a 79-year-old man.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“At about 15:00, Russian troops attacked Stanislav from a UAV ,” the post says.

It is noted that due to the explosives dropped from the drone, the 79-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and multiple fragmentary wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, a resident of the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region was killed in a shelling on January 5 , she was at the cemetery when she was hit by an enemy drone.