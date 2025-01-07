Shelling In Kherson Region: 2 Civilians Killed, 4 Wounded In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 7, at least 16 civilian objects were damaged by shelling in the Kherson region, killing two civilians and injuring four others.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Offic .

“Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes has been launched,” the statement reads.

According to the investigation, on January 7, 2025, the Russian military fired at settlements in the Kherson region using artillery and drones.

As of 5:30 p.m., two civilians were killed and four wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

Source: Head of the Kherson City Military Administration

In particular, in the morning, the Russian military attacked Naddnipryanske with a drone. A 62-year-old man was killed as a result of the explosive drop. Also today, the body of a 48-year-old woman was found near the cemetery in Bilozerka. According to preliminary data, she died on January 5 as a result of a drone attack.

During the day, two people were wounded in Beryslav and one person was wounded in Kherson and Stanislav.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 6, 2025, the Russian military fired on settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortars and drones. The shelling killed two people and injured 11.