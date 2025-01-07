To Rotate One Unit, You Need To Have Two Or Three In Reserve - Military Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) To rotate one unit, you need to have two or three more in reserve.

This was stated by military expert, reserve colonel of the of Ukraine Serhiy Grabsky in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“In order to bring a unit or a unit on rotation , you need to have a replacement, that is, two or even three sets of military units in a separate area. And throwing people [recruits] into one brigade means burning them there, using them minimally efficiently,” he said.

If the brigade on the contact line is simply manned, the fatigue of the people will not disappear, Grabsky explained, they need to be taken to recover. At the same time, it is a mistake to claim that Ukraine does not have reserves for this, he said.

“It is impossible to state categorically that Ukraine has no reserves, at least the Russians believe that we have at least 42 battalions that have been trained. It is quite likely that these are about 10 brigades [the formation of which has been planned since the beginning of last year],” the expert noted.

According to Grabsky, it is the responsibility of the military command to decide when and how best to use reserve units. At the same time, he believes that the problem of the availability of the Defense Forces' reserves is exclusively in the plane of mobilization.

“There is no problem with the reserves as such, but there are difficulties, shortcomings in mobilization, and it is a state task to establish it. This is not a question for the army as to why there are no reserve units, but for the state and society. The army is doing everything possible and impossible, while the rest is the responsibility of the state and every citizen,” the expert said.

In his opinion, the state as an instrument of coercion can create mechanisms that will revive the pace of mobilization, and they should be used in parallel with the relevant state propaganda.

“The task of state propaganda is to mobilize society for victory,” Grabsky said.

As reported, in March 2024, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had managed to launch the process of rotation of units and subunits that had been on the front line for a long time, which would have a positive impact on the moral and psychological state of the soldiers.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine