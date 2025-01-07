Sybiha, Spanish Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Air Shield
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during a phone call with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares on Tuesday discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense.
The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wrote about this on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.
“We coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine's air shield and discussed the path to a just peace. I informed about Ukraine's efforts to aid Syria's food security. We are grateful for Spain's unwavering support,” he posted.
During the phone conversation, which Sybiha called productive, he also informed Albares about Ukraine's efforts to aid Syria's food security.
As Ukrinform reported, on January 7, Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Germany Andrii Sybiha and Annalena Baerbock discussed the results of their visits to Syria and coordinated steps to further support the Syrian people.
