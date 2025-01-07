Gold Strengthens On Dollar Decline And Trump's Uncertain Trade Plans

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Tito Iakopa - Commercial Director at FlowCommunity.

Gold inched up, driven by a weakening U.S. dollar, as market participants assessed potential changes in President-elect Donald Trump's tariff plans. Despite rumors of a more moderate trade policy approach, firmly rejected these claims, contributing to the continued uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policies. Additionally, the 10-year note yield remained elevated, which could pose headwinds for gold's appreciation.

Meanwhile, market focus has shifted to upcoming key economic indicators, with particular attention on U.S. labor market data and the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. Friday's jobs report is expected to offer crucial insights into the Fed's upcoming policy direction. Governor Lisa Cook highlighted the central bank's cautious stance on rate cuts, citing strong labor market performance and persistent inflation concerns.

Gold remains supported by various factors, including geopolitical tensions and robust central bank demand. Trump's proposed tariffs and protectionist policies are likely to exacerbate inflationary pressures and disrupt global trade, further strengthening gold's position as a safe-haven asset. These factors collectively contribute to gold's strategic value amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

