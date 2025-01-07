Accessibility Complaints Surge 70% Under ABA: How Door Services Corporation Provides Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accessibility complaints under ABA surge 70%-Door Services Corporation offers innovative automatic door solutions to ensure compliance and inclusivity.

HATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Accessibility Complaints Surge 70% Under ABA: How Door Services Corporation Provides SolutionsA recent report revealed a staggering 70% increase in accessibility complaints under the Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) in 2024, highlighting the persistent challenges facilities face in meeting accessibility standards.As compliance becomes an even more pressing issue, Door Services Corporation (DSC) helps Facilities Managers tackle these concerns with innovative and reliable automatic door solutions.Understanding the Accessibility GapDoors and entryways are some of the most common areas where accessibility issues arise. Outdated door systems, improper installation, or lack of maintenance can hinder compliance and create significant barriers for individuals with disabilities. The rise in complaints serves as a wake-up call for facilities to assess their compliance measures proactively.zExpertise in Action: A Custom Automatic Door InstallationOne standout example of DSC's commitment to accessibility is a custom automatic door installation project for a client seeking a unique solution. Their existing door system was not only outdated but also presented significant challenges for individuals with mobility issues.Door Control, Inc, a branch of Door Services Corporation, worked closely with the client to design and install a door system that aligned with their specific needs while adhering to accessibility standards. The result? A seamless integration of form and function that enhanced user experience, ensured compliance, and improved the facility's reputation for inclusivity.Read more about this project here .Tailored Solutions for Facility Accessibility ChallengesDoor Services offers a range of products and services to address accessibility needs:.Touchless Automatic Doors: Ideal for high-traffic areas, providing effortless entry for all users..Retrofitting Solutions: Upgrading existing doors to meet compliance standards without requiring a complete overhaul..Maintenance Programs: Ensuring door systems remain operational and compliant through regularinspections and servicing.Benefits Beyond ComplianceInvesting in accessibility does more than fulfill legal obligations. It enhances customer satisfaction, increases foot traffic, and boosts your facility's reputation. Modern automatic doors also contribute to energy efficiency, creating a win-win scenario for businesses and their patrons.Take the Next Step Toward AccessibilityDon't let accessibility challenges impact your facility's operations or reputation. Contact one of Door Services' locations to explore how our solutions can help you meet and exceed accessibility standards. Together, we can create spaces that are truly inclusive for everyone.

